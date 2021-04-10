Presidency approves N4Billion for Edo 2020 Sports FestivalSport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Presidency may have approved the sum of N4billion for the smooth organisation of the ongoing 20th National Sports Festival tagged Edo 2020.

The Sports Festival, which was earlier scheduled for March 2020, suffered series of postponements due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemics. It finally commenced on April 2.

But the Local Organising Committee (LOC) threatened to discontinue the fiesta on Thursday, alleging that it did not get a concrete financial commitment from the Federal Government as promised. The body later shelved the idea following quick intervention by the Presidency.

A source close to the Presidency told The Guardian yesterday that the Sports Ministry forwarded a budget of N4billion for the Edo 2020 Sports Festival, which was approved.

“A budget of N4billion to…