Rapper/ Actor DMX Dead At 50Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

DMX, the talented hip-hop artist who produced the songs “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem” and “Party Up (Up in Here)” and who rapped with a trademark delivery that was often paired with growls, barks and “What!” as an ad-lib, has died, according to a statement from his family. He was 50.

The Grammy-nominated performer died after suffering “catastrophic cardiac arrest,” according to the hospital in White Plains, New York, where he died.

He was placed on life support and never recovered. The statement by the family reads:

“Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time.”

The family asked for privacy at they “grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the…