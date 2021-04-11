Ecuador to elect new president in left-right battle | The Guardian Nigeria News

Ecuadorans will elect their next president on Sunday with voters choosing between a young, socialist protege of ex-leader Rafael Correa and a veteran conservative as the oil-rich country contends with an economic crisis aggravated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Opinion polls have the two contenders neck and neck in a classic left versus right battle for control of the country.

Economist Andres Arauz, 36, is virtually unknown but topped February’s first round of voting on the back of support from his mentor, Correa, who led the country for 10 years.

Ex-banker Guillermo Lasso, 65, is a seasoned politician and third-time presidential aspirant after having twice finished second: to Correa in 2013 and Lenin Moreno in 2017.

Polls open at 7:00 am (1200 GMT) with voting obligatory for 13.1 million people in the tiny…