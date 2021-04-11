Mourinho hits back at Solskjaer over Son criticism | The Guardian Nigeria News

By
Headliners
-
2


Manchester United’s Swedish defender Victor Lindelof (L) looks on as Tottenham Hotspur’s Portuguese head coach Jose Mourinho (2nd L) and Manchester United’s Norwegian manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer(2nd R) congratulate Manchester United’s English defender Luke Shaw (R) following Manchester United’s 3-1 win in the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, on April 11, 2021. (Photo by MATTHEW CHILDS / POOL / AFP)

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho claimed he is treated differently from other managers by the media as he hit back at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s criticism of play-acting by Son Heung-min after Spurs lost 3-1 to Manchester United on Sunday.

Son opened the scoring for Mourinho’s men before second-half goals from Fred, Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood inflicted another damaging defeat on Tottenham’s chances of a top-four finish in the Premier League.

However, it was Son’s role in a…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR