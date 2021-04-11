Suspected accomplice held in Vienna jihadist attack | The Guardian Nigeria News



A man who may have been an accomplice in November’s deadly jihadist gun attack in the Austrian capital Vienna has been arrested, prosecutors said on Saturday.

Convicted Islamic State sympathiser Kujtim Fejzulai killed four people on the evening of November 2 before being shot dead by police in the first major attack in Austria for decades and the first blamed on a jihadist.

A spokeswoman for the Vienna prosecutors’ department told AFP the arrested man was being investigated over a possible “contribution” to the attack.

Investigators were still looking into whether he was an active accomplice or simply knew of Fejzulai’s plans, the spokeswoman said.

According to media reports, the 21-year-old Austrian national of Egyptian heritage was arrested on Friday at his parents’ flat in one of Vienna’s southern suburbs.

The attack was followed by a wave of arrests of people believed to be linked to Fejzulai, some of whom were subsequently released.

