African players in Europe: 28-goal Salah sparks fightback | The Guardian Nigeria News

By
Headliners
-
1


Aston Villa’s English defender Matt Targett (R) vies with Liverpool’s Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Aston Villa at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on April 10, 2021. (Photo by Clive Brunskill / POOL / AFP)

Mohamed Salah raised his goal tally to 28 in all competitions this season by equalising for Liverpool in a 2-1 Premier League comeback win over Aston Villa at the weekend.

When the Egypt predator struck on 57 minutes at Anfield, it was the first open-play goal scored by the Reds since December 27.

Another consistent scorer has been Nigeria’s Kelechi Iheanacho with nine in his last six appearances for Leicester, but a double at West Ham could not prevent a 3-2 defeat.

Here, AFP Sport rounds up the performances of Africans in the major European leagues:
ENGLAND

MOHAMED SALAH (Liverpool)
With Jurgen Klopp’s side trailing, Liverpool was in danger of a seventh successive home league defeat. But,…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR