African players in Europe: 28-goal Salah sparks fightback | The Guardian Nigeria News

Mohamed Salah raised his goal tally to 28 in all competitions this season by equalising for Liverpool in a 2-1 Premier League comeback win over Aston Villa at the weekend.

When the Egypt predator struck on 57 minutes at Anfield, it was the first open-play goal scored by the Reds since December 27.

Another consistent scorer has been Nigeria’s Kelechi Iheanacho with nine in his last six appearances for Leicester, but a double at West Ham could not prevent a 3-2 defeat.

Here, AFP Sport rounds up the performances of Africans in the major European leagues:

ENGLAND

MOHAMED SALAH (Liverpool)

With Jurgen Klopp’s side trailing, Liverpool was in danger of a seventh successive home league defeat. But,…