Biden warns ‘no justification’ for violent protest after ‘tragic’ police shooting | The Guardian Nigeria News

A protestor confronts New York Police Department officers (NYPD) outside Washington Square Park in New York April 12, 2021 during a protest after a suburban Minneapolis police officer fatally shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop. – A suburb of Minneapolis was under curfew early April 12, 2021 after US police fatally shot a young Black man, sparking protests not far from where a former police officer was on trial for the murder of George Floyd.Hundreds of people gathered outside the police station in Brooklyn Center, northwest of Minneapolis, with police later firing teargas and flash bangs to disperse the crowd, according to an AFP videojournalist. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)

US President Joe Biden on Monday called the shooting of a Black motorist by police “tragic” but warned that violent protests were unjustifiable.

The incident in a Minneapolis suburb was a “really tragic thing that happened but I think we have to wait and see what the investigation…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

