Brown Is The Color of The MomentGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By
Headliners
-
1


Dorathy Bachor | Image: Instagram/thedorathybachor

This season, brown is the new beige. Lush shades of chocolate and cocoa have become the go-to for our favourite celebrities, bloggers, influencers and fashion girls because it has a chic and grounding effect.

x

Violet Ezedimora. Photo Instagram violetezedimora

Violet Ezedimora | Image: Instagram/violetezedimora

From chocolate brown shirt dresses and jumpsuits to caramel bodysuits and pants, in all of its shades, it is a modern and powerful colour.

Linda Osifo. Photo Instagram Lindaosifo

Linda Osifo | Image: Instagram/Lindaosifo

If you’re looking for ways to bring the rich brown trend into your wardrobe as an essential, feast your eyes on some outfit inspiration for the colour of the moment.

Quick Steph. Photo Instagram quicksteph

Quick Steph | Image: Instagram/quicksteph

Mercy Eke. Photo Instagram mercyeke

Mercy Eke | Image: Instagram/mercyeke

Favour Opara. Photo Instagram fhavor

Favour Opara | Image: Instagram/fhavor_

Diana Eneje. Photo Instagram dianaeneje

Diana Eneje | Image: Instagram/dianaeneje

Nqobile Khwezi. Photo Instagram nqobilekhwezi

Nqobile Khwezi | Image:…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR