



The Federal Government has rolled out over N140 billion for the new phase of renewable energy to address the epileptic electricity generation and supply in the country. The alternative power project Asolar Niaja project being powered under the Rural Electrification Agency REA was launched at the weekend with the deployment of 100,000 solar home system […]

The post FG expends N140bn on off-grid Naija Solar project appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper