Kanye West’s First Yeezy Sneakers Headed For Auction At Over $1 MillionGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

A pair of Kanye West‘s first Nike Yeezy sneakers, which he debuted on stage at the Grammys, is to be auctioned at Sotheby’s at an estimated price of $1 million.

The Nike Air Yeezy 1 sneakers are the prototypes for the Yeezy line developed by West and Mark Smith for Nike and revealed by the rapper during his performance at the 2008 Grammy Awards.

According to the auction company, starting on Monday, the sneakers would be offered for private sale, which means neither the final price nor the buyer will be released unless the individual comes forward. The auction house described them as among the most valuable sneakers ever brought to market.

The sneaker range was the first to be launched by West’s Yeezy brand and caused a fashion furore when he wore them during a 2008 Grammys performance.

Previously, Nike had only worked with athletes and West’s shoe was a significant break for the US…