Lagos to knock down 297 properties for 37-km new rail line project | The Guardian Nigeria News

Compensation to follow World Bank best practices, says official

As Lagos State Government prepares for the first phase construction of a 37-kilometre rail project, about 297 properties on the Right of Way (RoW) may be demolished.

Already, government through the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) has engaged two firms, Nolasimbo Consulting Engineers and Partners Limited, and Global Impact Environmental Consulting Limited to identify Project Affected Persons (PAPs), businesses, premises and structures along the ROW.

The project, known as Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Red Line is part of Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT), expected to run through Oyingbo to Agbado in Ogun State, cutting through residential and office buildings in Mushin, Yaba, Ikeja among other highly populated areas.

The design involves provision of stations at Oyingbo, Yaba, Mushin, Oshodi, Ikeja, Agege, Iju and Agbado. The government plans to complete the project in…