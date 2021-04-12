Sanction those spreading misinformation about COVID-19 | The Guardian Nigeria News

Sir: The Advocacy for Alleged Witches (AfAW) urges the Nigerian government to sanction clerics who are spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine. This call has become necessary following declarations by pastors discouraging the public from taking the COVID-19 vaccine. The pastor of a Church of International Ministries has described the vaccine as

“satanic”. For him, to take the vaccination is to enter into an agreement with the devil. Linking the vaccination to eating genetically modified food, Okotie further noted that the vaccine would turn the vaccinated into vampires that suck blood:

“You do not understand the spiritual import, but now you know. So when you eat that genetically modified food that you eat and take the vaccine, you’ve entered communion with Satan, with Lucifer. And that communion involves blood. Now, since the blood of Jesus is not what is talking about, or what he has to offer, he will require you to seek blood somewhere else. And the…