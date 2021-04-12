UK launches inquiry into lobbying scandal involving ex-PM | The Guardian Nigeria News

(FILES) In this file photo taken on February 20, 2016 British Prime Minister David Cameron makes a statement to the media outside 10 Downing Street in London on February 20 , 2016 regarding the EU negotiations and to announce the date of the in-out EU referendum after chairing a meeting of the cabinet. – Pressure mounted on Britain’s former premier David Cameron on April 12, 2021 as the government announced an inquiry into lobbying of ministers prior to the collapse of finance firm Greensill. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)
Pressure mounted on Britain’s former premier David Cameron on Monday as the government announced an inquiry into lobbying of ministers prior to the collapse of finance firm Greensill.
A day after Cameron finally broke his silence on the scandal, Downing Street said the inquiry would be led by senior lawyer Nigel Boardman and report back soon.
“We recognise the public interest here and that’s why the prime minister has commissioned this independent…
