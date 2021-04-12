UNFPA YPP sensitises youth on sexual health | The Guardian Nigeria News

The United Nations Population Fund Youth Participatory Platform (UNFPA-YPP) has organised a One-day Community Forum for young girls and women to orientate them on sexual reproductive health information and services.

The event held at Abesan Youth Center, Alimosho in collaboration with the Lagos State Ministry of Youth, was targeted at tackling the obstacles caused by the Covid-19 pandemic which the young girls and women in marginalized societies might encounter while accessing life-saving information on sexual reproduction health and services.

The UNFPA Youth Participatory Platform Coordinator, Elizabeth Williams advocated for further provision of information relating to sexual reproductive health for girls and young women to enable self-protection from the women.

She said, “Young people have the ability to contribute to society only when they can fulfil their true potential. When girls and young women have information on their sexual reproductive health, they would be…