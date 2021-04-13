Akwa Ibom partners NDLEA in fight against drug abuse, crime





The Akwa State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, said drug abuse remains a major cause of vices in the society, assuring National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) that his government is strongly in support of campaigns towards reducing drug abuse in the state. Emmanuel said this when he received the Akwa Ibom State NDLEA commander Obot Bassey, […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper