Amended broadcasting code yielding results – Lai Mohammed | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed says the amendments made to National Broadcasting Code to reposition the sector have started yielding results.

The minister made this known on Monday in Lagos during an engagement of the Ministerial Task Force on Digital Switch Over (DSO) with relevant stakeholders.

Mohammed disclosed that in adherence to the amended code, he was rightly informed that a big multinational recently cancelled an advertising production slated for South Africa and moved it to Nigeria.

“The result? Practitioners in Nigeria made N10 million from the production, while model fees totalled N5 million.

“This is just the beginning, as we are determined to diligently implement the reforms

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that to stimulate growth and investment in the advertising sector, an amendment was made to the broadcasting code regarding the production of advertising for local goods and…