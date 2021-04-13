Omobaba Says Male Skit Makers Should Stop Dressing Like WomenGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Nigerian comedy industry has come a long way and has (thanks to social media) seen the emergence of a new generation of online comedians who have made fame and fortune by creating skits, many of which include male comedians taking on female personas by dressing as women.

However, veteran Nigerian comedian Omobaba disapproves of this trend and has advised male comedy skit makers to stop dressing as women for their skits.

Omobaba, whose real name is Olufemi Ademola Fagade, in a recent interview with The Punch, said this trend is getting out of hand.

“In all sincerity, but for a few that are very creative from Josh2funny to maybe Nedu, I mean the rest should just stop. It is becoming out of hand. They should just stop,” Omobaba told The Punch.

“If you are not doing a one-man drama, which is what I used to do even before I began stand-up comedy, do not bother. I will take a role of a lady, perform it, do the role of an elderly man, all in one…