PSG set to be without Verratti and Marquinhos against Bayern | The Guardian Nigeria News

Paris Saint-Germain may go into Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final second leg at home to Bayern Munich without two of their most important players, with coach Mauricio Pochettino claiming that captain Marquinhos and playmaker Marco Verratti are unlikely to be fit enough to start.

“We will see how Marquinhos feels tomorrow. He should be able to be in the squad, not to start, but he could be on the bench,” Pochettino on Monday told reporters when asked about the fitness of the Brazilian defender.

Marquinhos scored PSG’s second goal 28 minutes into their 3-2 win in Munich in the first leg last week but came off moments later with a thigh injury and…