Nigerian-American rapper Chika has announced that she is retiring from music because of the “mental toll” the music industry is taking on her.

The 24-year-old Grammy-nominated rapper also revealed on Sunday that she struggles with suicidal thoughts.

Chika’s retirement announcement was however met with a slew of hateful messages from online bullies who she said were rejoicing in the decline of her mental health.

“It’s really cool watching the world not give a f*ck and paint you as a villian,” Chika said in a message shared on her Twitter page. “Today, i shared that I was thinking of retiring because the mental toll being in the industry has taken on me is not something you bounce back from easily. I’ve told my team, i’ve told my therapist, i’ve told friends and acquaintances. today i told twitter. what followed was a hoard of psychotic fans rejoicing in the decline of my mental health, harassing me as if I spoke to them first.”