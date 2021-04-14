Adeboye predicts victory over insecurity, banditry | The Guardian Nigeria News

• As Police Inspector is killed in FCT while operatives foil kidnap attacks

• Gunmen abduct three women in Ibadan

• Doctors, nurses declare strike over insecurity in Ogun

• Residents flee, schools shutdown as gunmen kill six in Rivers

As security agencies continue to grapple with upsurge in kidnapping and banditry, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has said that the country’s victory in its battle against insecurity is around the corner.

Pastor Adeboye made this known yesterday when he paid a courtesy call on Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, days after some RCCG members were abducted in the state.

The respected cleric had announced his visit to Kaduna on his Twitter handle,…