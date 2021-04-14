As new IGP takes rein, decentralisation of policing on front burner | The Guardian Nigeria News

On Tuesday, 58-year-old Usman Alkali Baba was named the Acting Inspector General of Police, taking over from Mohammed Adamu, whose tenure had expired in February. This was followed by his decoration by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo at the State House, Abuja, on Wednesday.

Not oblivious of the litany of security challenges confronting the nation and the weight of expectations by Nigerians from his office and the Nigeria Police Force he is to lead, Baba said the police under his leadership would improve the security situation in the country. He also promised to prioritise community policing.

Baba swiftly pledged to confront “increasingly complex and pervasive security threats” in the country. He listed some of those threats to include terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, secessionist agitation and sundry organised crimes.

“Much as the challenge of leading the Force to address these threats in the shortest possible time frame, restore security order, and return…