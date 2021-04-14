Iran tells UN agency it will start enriching uranium to 60% | The Guardian Nigeria News

Abbas Araghchi, political deputy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, leaves the ‘Grand Hotel Wien’ after the closed-door nuclear talks with with EU,China and Russia in Vienna on April 9, 2021, where diplomats of the EU, China, Russia and Iran held their talks. – The US participates in discussions in Vienna to try to save the international agreement on Iranian nuclear power. However, they don’t meet at the same table as Tehran and it is the Europeans who will serve as intermediaries between the two parties, in the hope of achieving concrete results after two months of impasse. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)
Iran said Tuesday it will start enriching uranium up to 60 percent, state media reported, two days after an explosion it blamed on Israel damaged its enrichment plant in Natanz.
“The foreign minister’s political deputy Abbas Araghchi has in a letter to (the International Atomic Energy Agency) announced that Iran will start 60 percent enrichment,” IRNA news…
