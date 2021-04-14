Klopp strives for perfection to pull off Real Madrid comeback | The Guardian Nigeria News

Liverpool must produce a “perfect performance” to overcome a 3-1 first-leg deficit against Real Madrid on Wednesday and reach the Champions League semi-finals, manager Jurgen Klopp said.

A difficult season for the English champions will end without a trophy should they fail to pull off a fightback against the 13-time European Cup winners on Wednesday.

“This Real Madrid team has some of the greatest talent playing football in the world today. This isn’t a surprise – it’s what Real Madrid do. So to beat a side like this you must always strive for the perfect performance,” Klopp said in remarks published on the Liverpool website on Tuesday.

“But what we will not lose sight of is how good…