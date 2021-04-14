More controversies as USSD debt rises to N45b | The Guardian Nigeria News

•Telcos insist banks pay outstanding

The fragile settlement reached between the telecommunications operators and Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) last week over the lingering crisis surrounding the usage of the Unstructured Supplementary Service Data(USSD) may hit the rock anytime soon.

This is because, while the banks have come out to claim not owing to the telcos, the mobile network operators (MNOs) are insisting that the DMBs owe them. They disclosed that since the time the crises came to the public, the debt has risen from N42 billion to N45 billion.

As such, they insisted that all the debts must be paid adequately. The USSD crisis had led to a threat by the telcos, which planned to disconnect the banks from further having access to the service.

But the intervention of the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, who both asked the telcos not to disconnect the banks with the hope that the matter…