Myanmar protesters throw red paint in the streets as death toll mounts





Anti-coup protesters in Myanmar sloshed red paint in the streets on Wednesday to symbolise the blood spilled and more than 700 lives lost in a brutal military crackdown. The country is barely functioning and the economy has stalled since the military seized power from civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1. The military […]

