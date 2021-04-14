Rome ‘fully confirmed’ as host city for Euro 2020: UEFA | The Guardian Nigeria News

Rome’s Stadio Olimpico has been “fully confirmed” as a venue for Euro 2020 matches after the Italian government guaranteed the presence of at least 25 percent of fans, UEFA announced on Wednesday.

Rome was one of four of the 12 host cites threatened with having its matches removed because it could not give assurances that spectators would be allowed into grounds given the ongoing Covid-19 situation.

“The authorities have guaranteed at least 25 percent of the stadium’s capacity will be filled,”…