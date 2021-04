Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has rejoined Kano Pillars FC more than 10 years after he left the club. Musa will be with the Pillars for the remainder of the 2020/21 Nigeria Professional Football League season (NPFL). Musa previously played for the Pride of Kano in 2009 where he ended the season as the top […]

