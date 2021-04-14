TECNO launches Spark 7 series; promises speed without compromisesTechnology — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

TECNO Mobile, a global premier mobile phone brand, has announced the launch of the all-new redesigned Spark 7 smartphone. Equipped with significantly upgraded and more powerful functional features, the Spark 7 series is guaranteed to offer everyday users a swift, smooth experience for every situation.

A seventh generation of TECNO’s Spark family of smartphones, the Spark 7 series is built to give its teeming youthful customers the freedom to be expressive and go-getting, while immersing themselves into the exciting world of entertainment and digital media.

SPARK 7P

The Spark 7P model comes with a large 6.82-inch IPS dot-notch display that delivers a 90Hz refresh rate. Combined with a Helio G70 processor and 4GB of RAM, users can seamlessly play games, watch HD videos and perform heavier tasks with impressive speed and no lagging.

Its 16MP+2MP+QVGA AI triple rear camera set-up with quad-flashlight provides for great photos with impressive colour and depth, and an 8MP front…