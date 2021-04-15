Guardiola says Man City ‘want more’ after reaching Champions League semis | The Guardian Nigeria News

Pep Guardiola says his Manchester City “want more” as they marched into the Champions League semi-finals with the Premier League leaders on course to win four titles this season.

Phil Foden’s second-half winner at Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday sealed a 2-1 away win in the quarter-final, the second leg to claim a 4-2 aggregate victory and set up a semi-final clash with Paris Saint Germain.

Guardiola’s side stays on course for a historic quadruple of Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup.

They also ended their miserable run of exiting at the quarter-final stage in each of…