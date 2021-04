Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has said he won’t join issues with the Federal Government over his claim that N60 billion was printed in March to support allocation to the state. “While we do not want to join issues with the Federal Ministry of Finance, we believe it is our duty to offer useful advice […]

The post I won't join issues with FG over printed N60 billion – Obaseki appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper