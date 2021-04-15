



To encourage more acceptance of alternative approaches to health, an expert claimed that in Nigeria, six in 10 women delivered their babies at facilities owned by traditional birth attendants. Traditional medicine could improve healthcare in Nigeria, experts told a February 2021 meeting of alternative medicine practitioners. One of them, Dr Moyo Kasim, head of the Lagos State College of Health […]

The post No, 60% of women in Nigeria don’t give birth at traditional attendants’ facilities appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper