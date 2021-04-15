Telcos to resume SIM registration, replacement next week





The Nigerian Government Thursday said telecommunications companies will resume registration, activation and replacement of SIM cards on April 19, months after the process was halted. But the registration will follow the new policy guidlines approved by the government, a spokesman for Isa Ali Pantanmi, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy said in a statement. […]

The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper