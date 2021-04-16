Brazil high court confirms annulment of Lula graft convictions | The Guardian Nigeria News

Brazil’s full Supreme Court upheld a ruling Thursday annulling former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s corruption convictions, clearing the way for him to run for a new presidential term next year.

In an 8-3 ruling, the court upheld Justice Edson Fachin’s March 8 decision quashing Lula’s convictions on procedural grounds, which has upended Brazilian politics as far-right President Jair Bolsonaro gears up to seek reelection.

The ruling does not find Lula innocent. But it…