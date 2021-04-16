Brazil high court confirms annulment of Lula graft convictions | The Guardian Nigeria News

(FILES) In this file photo taken on March 10, 2021, Brazilian former president (2003-2011) Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, delivers a press conference at the metalworkers’ union building in Sao Bernardo do Campo, in metropolitan Sao Paulo, Brazil. – Brazil’s full Supreme Court upheld a ruling on April 15, 2021 annulling former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s corruption convictions, which cleared the way for him to run for a new presidential term next year. (Photo by Miguel SCHINCARIOL / AFP)

Brazil’s full Supreme Court upheld a ruling Thursday annulling former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s corruption convictions, clearing the way for him to run for a new presidential term next year.

In an 8-3 ruling, the court upheld Justice Edson Fachin’s March 8 decision quashing Lula’s convictions on procedural grounds, which has upended Brazilian politics as far-right President Jair Bolsonaro gears up to seek reelection.

The ruling does not find Lula innocent. But it…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

