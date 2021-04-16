Germany takes UK off virus risk list | The Guardian Nigeria News

Germany on Friday removed Britain and Northern Ireland from the list of risk zones for coronavirus infections, meaning that travellers will no longer need to quarantine upon arrival.

“United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland including Isle of Man, the Channel Islands and the British Overseas Territories… is no longer considered as (a) risk area,” the Robert Koch Institute for infections diseases said on its website, with effect from Sunday.

It also struck Barbados, the Pirkanmaa region of Finland and the mid-west and southeast regions of Ireland from the risk list. With the exception of…