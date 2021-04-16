Helen McCrory, “Harry Potter” And “Peaky Blinders” Actress, Dies Aged 52 | The Guardian Nigeria News

Helen McCrory, the English actor who played Narcissa Malfoy in the “Harry Potter” franchise and Polly Gray in “Peaky Blinders,” has died. She was 52.

McMcrory died after a “heroic battle with cancer”, her husband Damian Lewis announced on Friday.

“I’m heartbroken to announce that after a heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family. She died as she lived. Fearlessly. God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you,” Lewis wrote on Twitter.

McMcrory appeared in the final three “Harry Potter” films as Narcissa Malfoy, the mother of Draco Malfoy (Tom Felton) and wife to Lucius Malfoy (Jason Isaacs). In “Peaky Blinders,” she played Polly Gray, aunt of Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) and the…