Merkel receives AstraZeneca jab: spokesman | The Guardian Nigeria News

Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday received her first dose of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine, more than two weeks after German authorities recommended use of the jab only for people aged 60 and over.

“I am delighted to have received my first vaccination with AstraZeneca today. I thank everyone involved in the vaccination campaign and everyone who gets vaccinated. Vaccination is the key to getting out of the pandemic,” the 66-year-old said in a tweet posted by her spokesman Steffen Seibert.

Merkel is stepping down this year after nearly 16 years in power.

In 2019, she sparked concerns for her health with a series of shaking spells in public but has appeared to be in good condition since then.

Merkel had frequently been asked about her plans to get vaccinated but insisted that she would wait her turn according to…