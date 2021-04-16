N60bn mint: Obaseki’s revelation, wakeup call — Economist | The Guardian Nigeria News

Dr Anthony Aziegbemi, an Economist and Edo chapter Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has hailed the courage of Gov. Godwin Obaseki to mention the printing of N60 billion by the federal government to augment revenue allocation.

Obaseki had in an expose alleged that the country was in troubled times that it had to print the currency in order to beef up the federation account for sharing to the three tiers of government in March.

The federal government had since denied the allegation, which went viral on social media, describing it as baseless.

Aziegbemi, who holds a PhD degree in Economics from Russia, on Friday at a media briefing in Benin, however, described the revelation by Obaseki as a wakeup call for Nigerians, including the governor.

He explained that as at present, according to available statistics, inflation rate in the country stood at 18.17 per cent, unemployment rate 43 per cent and debt N32 trillion.

He, therefore, said that the Edo governor had…