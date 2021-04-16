Nigerian troops eliminate top ISWAP commanders, fighters in Damasak – Army | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigerian Army says troops of Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD) has eliminated 13 top commanders and scores of fighters of Islamic States West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in Borno.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Yerima in a statement on Friday, said that the feat was achieved by a well coordinated of operations of both air and land troops

Yerima said that several terrorists had met their waterloo in attempts to overrun Damasak and adjoining communities in Mobbar Local Government Area of Borno.

He disclosed that a senior ISWAP commander known as Bukar Fitchmeram (aka Abu Aisha) and scores of his fighters, who were on revenge mission at Damasak, fell to the firepower of Nigerian troops on Thursday.

He said that the terrorist were neutralised as they made a come-back, following the killing of 12 high value ISWAP commanders in Mobbar Local Government Area in a week-long air and ground operations by Nigerian troops.

According to him, in a…