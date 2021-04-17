Canadian province of Ontario strengthens, prolongs Covid lockdown | The Guardian Nigeria News

Canada’s most populous province, Ontario, has extended its lockdown and implemented stricter measures to fight Covid, closing domestic borders and barring unnecessary travel, its leader said Friday.

The province of 14 million people registered 4,812 new cases — a record high — and 25 deaths on Friday, according to health officials.

“The pace of our vaccine supply has not kept up with the spread of the new Covid variants,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford told reporters.

“We are on our heels, but if we dig in, remain steadfast, we can turn this around. We’re down, but by no means are we out,” he said.

Ford extended the lockdown now in effect by two weeks until May 19, and ordered Ontario residents to go out only to tend to their basic needs.

Police will be able to crack down on offenders by fining them Can$750 (US$600).

The provincial government is also closing non-essential construction sites, limiting outdoor gatherings to only…