Damasak attack: Zulum donates 12 operational vehicles to Army | The Guardian Nigeria News

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has visited Damasak to access damages caused by insurgent attacks on the town and donated 12 operational vehicles to the soldiers.

A statement on Friday in Maiduguri by Malam Isa Gusau, the Special Adviser to the governor on Media and Strategy, said Zulum spent a night in Damasak where 18 lost their lives during the attack, to end speculation that the town had been taken over by the terrorists.

“The governor held operational meeting with soldiers and other security forces after which he presented 12 security vehicles which include an Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) and 11 patrol vehicles, to strengthen armed forces and volunteers made up of trained youths in the civilian JTF, hunters and vigilantes, helping in the fight against insurgents.

“Damasak, headquarter of Mobbar Local Government Area in northern Borno, is located in the fringes of Lake Chad, and it shares border with communities in Niger Republic.

“The town used to be producer and…