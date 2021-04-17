NBA says prolonged JUSUN strike affecting justice system





The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Anambra branch, says the prolonged nationwide strike by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) is affecting the justice system. Mr Kingsley Awuka, Chairman of the Committee of Chairmen of the eight branches of NBA in Anambra, made the assertion in a statement in Awka on Saturday. The statement said […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper