Ramadan: Kano Government feeds 75,000 people daily | The Guardian Nigeria News

About 75,000 people are benefiting from the daily Ramadan breakfast provided by the Kano State Government, says Abubakar Kofar-Naisa, Special Assistant to Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje on Broadcast media.

According to Kofar-Naisa in a statement on Saturday in Kano, the Ramadan feeding is going on daily at about 150 centres across the eight local government areas in Kano metropolis.

Kofar-Naisa, who is also the Media Officer for the distribution committee said since 2015, the governor has increased the centres for more residents to benefit.

According to him, members of the committee always inspect the exercise to ensure that it is being carried out according to the instruction of the governor.

He said that the aim was to make sure that only those that were supposed to benefit from the gesture benefited to reduce their sufferings.

The official quoted a representative of the Head of the Committee, Malam Abba Yakubu as expressing satisfaction…