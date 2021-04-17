Senegal issues denial after media report of deaths linked to AstraZeneca | The Guardian Nigeria News

Senegal’s health authorities issued a denial after a newspaper on Friday said three deaths had been caused by the AstraZeneca anti-Covid vaccine.

National vaccination coordinator Ousseynou Badiane confirmed that three people who had died several weeks ago had received the vaccine, but there was “no established link” between the jab and their deaths.

“A causal relationship has yet to be established. It is the experts who will determine this,” Badiane told AFP.

A local daily, L’Observateur, earlier reported that the vaccine had caused “three deaths… and 53 hospitalisations” in Senegal, nine of them serious cases.

