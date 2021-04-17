Senegal issues denial after media report of deaths linked to AstraZeneca | The Guardian Nigeria News

By
Headliners
-
3


A vial of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine is pictured at a coronavirus vaccination centre at at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on March 24, 2021. – Spain raised the maximum age limit for people to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine, which has faced setbacks in Europe due to safety concerns, from 55 to 65. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP)

Senegal’s health authorities issued a denial after a newspaper on Friday said three deaths had been caused by the AstraZeneca anti-Covid vaccine.

National vaccination coordinator Ousseynou Badiane confirmed that three people who had died several weeks ago had received the vaccine, but there was “no established link” between the jab and their deaths.

“A causal relationship has yet to be established. It is the experts who will determine this,” Badiane told AFP.

A local daily, L’Observateur, earlier reported that the vaccine had caused “three deaths… and 53 hospitalisations” in Senegal, nine of them serious cases.

Badiane…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR