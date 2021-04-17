Uber, Bolt drivers threaten strike on Monday | The Guardian Nigeria News

Some Uber and Bolt e-cab drivers in Lagos on Saturday asked the e-hailing companies to immediately increase fares being charged by the operators, failing which they would go off the roads on Monday.

The e-cab operators, under the aegis of Professional E-hailing Drivers and Private Owners Association (PEDPA), threatened to embark on the strike if their demands were not met.

Mr Idris Shonuga, National President of PEDPA, at a news conference in Lagos, called for immediate upward review of e-cab fares to reflect the current economic

reality in the country.

According to Shonuga, over 95 per cent of e-hailing transactions are consummated through Uber and Bolt platforms.

He said that the companies had refused to review its pricing despite unprecedented increases in the price of fuel, vehicles spare parts, food items and other essential commodities in the country.

“In a quest to work and harmoniously at resolving some issues, the association wrote several letters…