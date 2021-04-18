Air Peace to commence Abuja-Gombe flights soon | The Guardian Nigeria News

The management of Air Peace says it will be launching scheduled commercial flights to Gombe from Abuja and resume its Yola flight services.

The Chief Operating Officer of the airline, Mrs Oluwatoyin Olajide disclosed this in a statement in Lagos on Sunday.

Olajide said that the decision to commence the Abuja-Gombe route was a reflection of Air Peace’s resolve to open up the northeast as the region was currently underserved.

“This is part of our strategic route expansion drive and the determination to provide key connections, addressing the air travel needs of Nigerians while fostering economic development and unity.

“We are set to kick off Gombe operations and resume our Yola flight services very soon,” she said.

According to Olajide, the airline has already set up the Gombe station and is calling on residents of the state to apply to the airline as there are roles to be filled in the station.

On aircraft maintenance, she said: “We have 17 aircraft…