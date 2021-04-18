Chad’s army says rebel column in the north ‘destroyed’ | The Guardian Nigeria News

Chad’s army said Saturday it had “completely destroyed” a column of rebels that attacked the country on the day of last week’s presidential election.

Soldiers were searching for the last of the rebels, army spokesman Azem Bermandoa Agouna said in a statement read out on national television.

“The adventure of the mercenaries from Libya has ended, as announced,” Communications Minister and government spokesman Cherif Mahamat Zene announced on Twitter.

Four tanks and several soldiers were stationed at the northern entrance of the Chadian capital N’Djamena Saturday evening, where military vehicles were continuing to drive towards the fighting, an AFP journalist said.

The US embassy there on Saturday told its non-essential staff to leave the country because of the possibility of violence in the city.

Britain also urged its citizens to leave the country as soon as possible.

Last Sunday, members of the Force for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT) rebel force group, said…