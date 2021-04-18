Delta shuts down illegal orphanage, relocates 22 orphans | The Guardian Nigeria News

An illegal orphanage located in Ashaka, Ndokwa East Local Government Area of Delta State, was closed down by the state government, on Sunday, for failure to comply with the provisions of the Child Rights Act as domesticated by law in the state.

The State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Community and Social Development, Mrs Flora Alatan, closed down the orphanage, ”Foster Paradise”, during an unscheduled visit to the orphanage at Ashaka.

The Commissioner, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Mrs Oghenekevwe Agas, emphasized that orphanages must comply with the rules and regulations guiding their establishment.

Alatan noted that the Foster Paradise Orphanage did not meet up with the requirements for approval, before acquiring more than 22 children under its care.

While speaking with the proprietress, who was handed over to the police, Alatan said that the orphanage did not follow due process, as prescribed by the ministry’s guidelines.

