Improved soil productivity unites FG, OCP Africa | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Federal Government through the Nigeria Institute of Soil Science (NISS) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with OCP Africa Fertilizer Limited, to address soil problem for increased productivity.



This is against the backdrop of a research that 75 per cent of Nigeria’s soil is acidic, while 20 per cent has become strongly acidic, due to heavy rainfall pastern in the south that leeches the soil, washing away its major nutrients.



At the MoU signing and inception Workshop on Management of Problematic soils in Nigeria, in Abuja, the representative of the Country Manager of OCP Africa, Mr. Tobiloba Ashanu, linked the average low yield per hectare to the country’s soil condition, saying it is one of the reasons for food insecurity and poverty within the farming population.

“Problematic soils come in one or two of acidic or alkaline or saline soils. They are soils in which plant root system does not grow normally due to toxic hydrogen ions; permeability of plant…