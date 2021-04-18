Nketiah’s late leveller saves Arsenal as Fulham suffer survival blow | The Guardian Nigeria News

Eddie Nketiah delivered a hammer blow to Fulham’s bid for Premier League survival as the Arsenal striker’s last-gasp goal rescued a 1-1 draw at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta’s side were seconds away from a first ever home defeat against Fulham as they laboured to find a response to Josh Maja’s second half penalty.

But Nketiah pushed Fulham closer to relegation deep into stoppage-time when he tapped in after the visitors failed to clear a corner.

It was a major setback for third bottom Fulham, who are six points behind fourth bottom Burnley and fifth bottom Brighton with just five games left.

Burnley visit Manchester United later on Sunday and Brighton travel to Chelsea on Tuesday.

Burnley and Brighton will still have…