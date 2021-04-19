Atalanta claim first league win over Juve in two decades | The Guardian Nigeria News

Atalanta’s Ukrainian midfielder Ruslan Malinovskiy (2ndL Rear) celebrates after opening the scoring during the Italian Serie A football match Atalanta Bergamo vs Juventus Turin on April 18, 2021 at the Atleti Azzurri d’Italia stadium in Bergamo. Marco BERTORELLO / AFP

Ruslan Malinovskyi struck late as Atalanta won 1-0 to claim their first league victory over Juventus in two decades and move third in Serie A at the expense of the Italian champions on Sunday.

Juventus were playing without injured star striker Cristiano Ronaldo in the match between the Champions League rivals in Bergamo.

Malinovskyi broke the deadlock three minutes from time with a goal which took a deflection off Alex Sandro to send Juve goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny the wrong way.

Juve’s nine-year reign as champions looks set to end, and they are now facing a battle for a Champions League place.

They sit fourth and risk being overtaken by fifth-placed Napoli who play leaders Inter Milan later Sunday.

Atalanta have…



